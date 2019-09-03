Cowboys RB Elliott reportedly returns to Dallas

Jan 30, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on radio row at the Super Bowl LIII media center at the Georgia World Congress Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t scratch Ezekiel Elliott from the Dallas Cowboys’ starting lineup Sunday against the New York Giants just yet.

Per multiple reports, the running back left his holdout headquarters in Cabo San Lucas in hopes that a contract extension with the Cowboys will be finalized before the Week 1 home game against their NFC East rivals. Elliott is expected to be in Texas on Tuesday.

NFL Network reported “obstacles remain” for the Cowboys and Elliott in their effort to finalize a new deal.

Elliott bolted for Mexico in July as the Cowboys boarded a team charter for Oxnard, Calif., site of their summertime training camp.

Elliott, 24, has two years remaining on his rookie contract and is scheduled to earn $3.853 million in 2019 and $9.099 million in 2020. The two-time NFL rushing champion is targeting a deal that would make him the highest-paid player at the position.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a five-year contract extension with right tackle La’el Collins expected to be official on Tuesday freed up almost $6 million in salary cap space. Some of that could be earmarked for Elliott, although the Cowboys have a queue of skill-position talent waiting to be paid.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, who did not hold out, is reportedly chasing a contract worth $35 million or more per season.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper is in the final year of his deal, and the receiver market continues to escalate. Saints star Michael Thomas signed a $100 million deal averaging $20 million over five years in August, and Falcons All-Pro Julio Jones is in line to raise the bar higher in his ongoing negotiations with Atlanta.

—Field Level Media