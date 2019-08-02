Jones: Cowboys not rushing to sign holdout Elliott

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t appear to be in a rush to get holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott into camp.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 24, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) run onto the field before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

And while he has voiced a desire to keep his Pro Bowl trio of quarterback Dak Prescott, receiver Amari Cooper and Elliott intact, Jones doesn’t feel as if he’s on a deadline to get the running back signed.

Elliott is training on his own in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Jones said he’s “not concerned about him missing reps.”

And, he added, he’s not worried that the Cowboys won’t be able to complete a deal with Elliott, who is seeking a lucrative contract extension.

“When have I ever not done one?,” Jones asked rhetorically, pointing to a history of training camp deals.

And is there a certain point where Jones said the Cowboys must complete the deal?

“I don’t see a point. I don’t see a point months into the season.”

Elliott, who was the fourth overall selection by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft, will make $3.85 million in the upcoming season, with an option in 2020 for $9.10 million.

The Ohio State product rushed for an NFL-leading 1,434 yards in 2018, and his 95.6 yards per game also led the league. He had six rushing touchdowns and three receiving.

Elliott, 24, has started all 40 games he has played in over the past three seasons. He has rushed for 4,048 yards on 868 carries with 28 touchdowns. He also has 135 receptions for 1,199 yards and six more TDs.

He is expected to be seeking a deal similar to that given to Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams, who is under contract for four years and $57.5 million.

—Field Level Media