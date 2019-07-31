Report: Lawsuit alleges Cowboys concealed Elliott car accident

Jan 30, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on radio row at the Super Bowl LIII media center at the Georgia World Congress Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A lawsuit seeking $20 million in damages has been filed against Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys alleging the team worked with police to cover up the severity of a 2017 car accident, TMZ reported Tuesday.

The accident, which happened four days before the Cowboys faced the Green Bay Packers in a divisional playoff game, occurred when Elliott’s Yukon SUV ran a red light, according to 911 calls from witnesses.

The lawsuit is being brought by Ronnie Hill, whose BMW sedan was hit in the accident.

According to TMZ, the suit states that the team “conspired with the Frisco Police Dept. to cover up the severity of the accident to assure that Elliott’s health would not be placed in question before their playoff game.” It adds that Elliott’s car “barreled through a red light” and caused “serious and permanent” injuries to Hill, along with $33,000 in damage to Hill’s car.

Per the report, the suit says that Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown arrived at the scene of the accident and told Hill, “We will take care of everything.”

According to USA Today, the Frisco (Texas) Police Department issued a statement denying the allegations of conspiring with the Cowboys. The Frisco PD said both parties refused medical attention at the scene, and neither requested emergency medical services or was treated for injuries.

The suit also suggests the accident would have put Elliott’s playoff availability in jeopardy, saying, “If anyone had actually reported the impact of the accident and had Elliott been examined, he would have most likely been placed in concussion protocol and out for the Dallas Cowboys upcoming playoff game.”

The Packers won the game that weekend 34-31 as Elliott rushed for 125 yards on 22 carries.

—Field Level Media