Cowboys' Elliott issues apology for Vegas incident

After meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott apologized for his actions at a Las Vegas music festival and vowed to “make better decisions.”

FILE PHOTO: Jun 11, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) catches a pass during practice at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

“I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me,” Elliott posted on Twitter. “I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision.”

The two-time NFL rushing champion apologized to Kyle Johnson, the security guard he got into a confrontation with at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival on May 18.

“I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future,” Elliott wrote. “I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again.”

There was no immediate word from the commissioner’s office about whether Elliott will face a suspension or other penalty for the incident, during which Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested.

The incident is reviewable under the league’s personal conduct policy, especially given Elliott’s previous six-game suspension that followed allegations of abuse made by a former girlfriend. Under the league policy, a player doesn’t need to be arrested or convicted to face a penalty.

In the aftermath of the incident, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he didn’t expect Elliott to face any discipline and downplayed the incident.

“In terms of his status with us, (it) has not been impacted in any way,” Jones said in May. “And frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the offseason, and that’s good enough. No, I don’t see that having any consequences for us.”

Cowboys executives have indicated a desire to extend Elliott’s contract past 2020, when it is due to expire.

Elliott, who turns 24 this month, rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also caught three touchdown passes.

