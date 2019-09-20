Cowboys lift snaps limit for RB Elliott

FILE PHOTO: Sep 8, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) smiles while being interviewed with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) by Fox reporter Erin Andrews after the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are taking the restrictions off Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott’s action was measured in the Cowboys’ first two games after the running back missed the preseason holding out for a new contract.

No more, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said.

“This is our third game,” Moore told the Dallas Morning News. “I think he’s at that point where we’re pretty much playing this thing out at this point. It was good those first two weeks just to be aware of it and then also trust Zeke’s response and how he feels and all those things and just balancing that stuff out.”

Elliott, who signed a six-year, $90 million contract earlier this month, played about half the snaps in Week 1 and 75 percent in Week 2. Overall, has 36 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys (2-0) host the Miami Dolphins (0-2) on Sunday.

—Field Level Media