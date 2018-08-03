Cowboys running back Elliott sued for $1 million over 2017 crash

A Texas man is suing Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for $1 million over injuries stemming from a January 2017 car crash.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 24, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) looks on before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Elliott ran a red light on his way to practice at 7 a.m. on Jan. 11 2017 when he struck the passenger side of Ronnie Hill’s BMW 7 series car.

At the time, the accident was referred to as a fender-bender, but Elliott’s insurance company paid out $33,000 in damages.

According to NBC 5 in Dallas, Hill’s lawyer says his client, a fan of both of the Cowboys and Elliott, is only “very reluctantly” suing the NFL star.

Hill “suffered, and continues to suffer serious, life-altering injuries and damages,” attorney Quentin Brogdon said.

While the lawsuit names Elliott, the running back’s attorney says the insurance company is on the hook for any judgment.

“This lawsuit - stemming from a 2017 car accident - is between the plaintiff and Mr. Elliott’s insurance company,” his lawyer said in a statement to NBC 5. “Mr. Elliott was only named personally because Texas is not a “direct action state” - which means that a claimant cannot file directly against the insurance company but must first name the individual insured (Elliott) in order to trigger the insurance coverage. That is exactly what occurred here. We expect Mr. Elliott’s insurance provider to step in accordingly and handle the matter appropriately.”

