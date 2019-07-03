Elliott avoids suspension for May incident in Vegas

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not be disciplined for an incident in May in Las Vegas in which he was handcuffed but not arrested, the NFL announced Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Jun 11, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) catches a pass during practice at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell determined there wasn’t a violation of the personal conduct policy, the league said.

The NFL said it conducted a “comprehensive investigation” into the May 18 incident at the Electric Daisy Carnival and spoke to security personnel and other witnesses with direct involvement. TMZ posted a video of the incident displaying Elliott leaning against a security guard, who fell to the ground when the metal railing behind him toppled over.

“Mr. Elliott acknowledged that he demonstrated poor judgment and committed to make better choices in the future,” the NFL statement said. “He volunteered to take advantage of the resources available to help him continue to grow personally.”

Elliott and Goodell met on Tuesday and the Dallas star posted a note on hit Twitter account afterward, saying he needs to make better decisions. He also said he apologized to Kyle Johnson, identified as the security guard involved in the confrontation, at the time of the incident.

“I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me,” Elliott wrote. “I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision.

“I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future. I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again.”

Elliott has had personal conduct issues in the past, most notably receiving a six-game suspension in 2017 due to allegations of abuse made by a former girlfriend.

Elliott, who turns 24 on July 22, rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also caught three touchdown passes.

—Field Level Media