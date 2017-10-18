FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elliott eligible to play for Cowboys this weekend, judge rules
October 18, 2017 / 1:05 AM / 4 days ago

Elliott eligible to play for Cowboys this weekend, judge rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ezekiel Elliott is eligible to play for the Dallas Cowboys this weekend following a court ruling on Tuesday, NFL.com reported.

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) takes a moment prior to the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX, USA, September 10, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY

A U.S. District Court Judge in New York granted Elliott a temporary restraining order request regarding his six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations.

The ruling means the 22-year-old running back, a vital cog in the Dallas machine who led the league in rushing last season, can play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The restraining order is in effect until a preliminary injunction hearing no later than Oct. 30.

In August, Elliott was suspended for six games by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after a year-long investigation into domestic violence accusations made by a former girlfriend.

Elliott has played all five games for the Cowboys (2-3) this season as his case moves through the court system.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom

