Jerry Jones: Running back Elliott hurting, to play vs. Texans

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is banged up and could be limited in practice this week, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the NFL’s leading rusher will play Sunday night against the Houston Texans.

Sep 30, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates a late fourth quarter catch for first down against Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (47) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Elliott had 152 rushing yards and 88 yards receiving, including the over-the-shoulder grab in the fourth quarter that set up a game-winning field goal against Detroit on Sunday, and leads the league in rushing with 426 yards.

Head coach Jason Garrett said Elliott is playing through minor knee and ankle injuries.

Jones told 105.3 FM in Dallas that Elliott is “banged up, but not to the extent” he will miss time.

“I do want that kind of workload for him,” Jones said on The Fan’s Shan and RJ show Tuesday. “He’s healthy. He’s very physical. You take more when you’re contesting Zeke than you give out. In other words, he wins most of those physical confrontations. He wins them. That takes its toll on the defense. Not only that, it inspires his teammates. It inspires the team. Football is physical. We’ve got us a really outstanding player that plays football by its definition.

“Then he’s got the finesse and got the speed to make the plays. It’s just instinctive. So we should use him, yes. We’ve got him and we should use him and he should really make it possible for a lot of players around him to have some big plays as well.”

