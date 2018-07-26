Cowboys owner Jones gives Garrett a vote of confidence

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett shouldn’t worry about being job security as the 2018 season approaches, team owner Jerry Jones said.

He answered questions Wednesday at the Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, Calif. And when he was asked whether 2018 was “playoffs or bust” for his coach, Jones said it wasn’t.

“No. That’s the best answer I can give, and the fairest,” Jones said.

Jones has stuck with Garrett, 52, season after season, despite a lack of postseason success by Dallas standards.

Garrett has compiled a 67-53 record in seven-plus seasons at the helm in Dallas, but his teams have just gone just three playoff appearances — two of them losses — under his guidance.

The Cowboys are coming off the first back-to-back winning seasons of Garrett’s tenure.

“I’d say our coach and our coaching staff are the No. 1 reason that I’m excited about what we have ahead of us this year,” Jones said.

The Cowboys open the season Sept. 9 against Carolina.

