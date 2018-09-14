Cowboys defensive end Gregory (concussion) returns to practice

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is out of concussion protocol and back on the practice field on Friday as Dallas wraps up workouts ahead of their NFC East game with the New York Giants.

Aug 18, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) stretches before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Gregory suffered a concussion Week 1 at Carolina in his first game since he participated in two games in 2016.

This comes two days after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said reports Sunday that Gregory had a “relapse” and was facing another suspension were unfounded.

“I don’t think these reports have any substance at all if you really want to know the truth about it,” Jones told 105.3 the Fan. “It’s really not good that you can have these issues and have it speculated on and that in an of itself looks to everyone that there is something there. But I have seen too many times the media make these assertions or make these particular, or have these kind of prognosis but it be nothing but pulling it out of the air.”

—Field Level Media