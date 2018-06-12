Cowboys' Gregory seeks reinstatement after drug policy violations

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory will meet with NFL officials — perhaps even commissioner Roger Goodell — this week in New York as he pursues reinstatement to the league after violating the substance-abuse policy, multiple media outlets reported Monday.

Aug 29, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) fumbles the ball against Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

The troubled player, drafted in the second round in 2015 out of Nebraska even though he was considered a first-round talent, has missed 30 of the last 32 games for violating the league’s drug policy.

Gregory tweeted out an emoji of an apple followed by three exclamation points, apparently signifying his trip to the Big Apple.

The Cowboys took the risk on him with owner Jerry Jones at the time saying they could surround him with the right people to keep him out of trouble.

Gregory missed all but the final two games of 2016 due to suspensions and then had to sit out all of 2017. He reportedly applied for reinstatement last month, with letters of support from Cowboys teammates Tyrone Crawford, Sean Lee and Jeff Heath.

Gregory has totaled one sack in 14 games in his career. He has failed or missed at least five drugs tests, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Gregory and the Cowboys are hopeful a decision will be made before training camp in late July.

—Field Level Media