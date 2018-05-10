Reports: Cowboys DE Gregory to seek reinstatement

Suspended Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory will file for reinstatement from the NFL next week, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

Jan 1, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles defeated the Cowboys, 27-13. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Gregory was banned by the league on Jan. 6, 2017, for a minimum of one year due to multiple violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. A 2015 second-round draft pick out of Nebraska, Gregory last played for Dallas in the 2016 season finale.

“He’s being very diligent in preparing his information and preparing his application,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Wednesday at Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine, Texas. “I have been proud of Randy during this offseason. I’m very aware of how hard he’s working to get back in the league and get back on the field.”

Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford told the Dallas Morning News that he has given the NFL his endorsement regarding Gregory. Dallas linebacker Sean Lee and safety Jeff Heath also reportedly backed Gregory with statements to the league.

“It’s best he’s back in the locker room, he’s back around us,” Crawford told the Morning News. “I think it will be good for him and good for us.”

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told the Morning News on Wednesday, “First and foremost, we’re more concerned with Randy fixing himself off the field. I applaud him. I think he’s worked hard to get to this point that he can apply for reinstatement. ...

“By no stretch are we just saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to bank on that.’ We’re still thinking about him and hoping he gets everything done the right way off the field. And then good things will happen for him.”

The reinstatement process, involving interviews and examination of medical and police records, could take 45-plus days before it ultimately ends up in front of commissioner Roger Goodell.

Gregory, 25, appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys in 2015 and two in 2016. He recorded a total of 20 tackles and five sacks.

—Field Level Media