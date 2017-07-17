Cowboys RB Elliott involved in incident at Dallas bar

Ezekiel Elliott (Ohio State) after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the number four overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft at Auditorium Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

(The Sports Xchange) - Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a late-night altercation at a Dallas bar, according to multiple reports Monday morning.

A Dallas Police Department spokesperson told Mike Fisher of 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas and ESPN's Adam Schefter that no arrests were made in connection with the incident, which took place at the Clutch Bar and Restaurant on Sunday night. A source also confirmed to the Dallas Morning News that Elliott was involved in the altercation.

Elliott, 21, and a bouncer reportedly were involved in the incident.

Officers were dispatched to the bar around 9:40 p.m. and a 30-year-old man said he was physically assaulted but could not identify who assaulted him, according to Dallas police. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Representatives for Elliott did not issue a comment to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. No complaint or arrest was made.

An NFL official told ESPN the league is aware of the situation involving Elliott and "looking into it to understand the facts."

Elliott was already under investigation by the NFL stemming from a 2016 domestic violence accusation that caused police in Columbus, Ohio, to question him. A former girlfriend alleged Elliott forcibly pulled her out of a car.

Elliott has been preparing a response to the league to be submitted in the next week, according to ESPN. Multiple sources told Schefter that Elliott could face a one- or two-game suspension, but the NFL denied it made a decision on a course of disciplinary action.

The NFL personal conduct policy affords the option of up to a six-game suspension for first-time offenders even if they are not convicted of a crime or face legal punishment. The length of the suspension can be reduced based on mitigating factors.

In July 2016, Elliott was questioned by authorities and he was cleared of any legal wrongdoing after the Columbus city prosecutor's office determined there wasn't enough substance to pursue charges after a lengthy investigation. But the NFL began its own probe and declined a status update in January and again in February during Commissioner Roger Goodell's state of the league address in Houston.

Elliott, the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft out of Ohio State, rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie last season, leading the NFL in rushing yards.