Cowboys owner Jones backs head coach Garrett

Jerry Jones called into a Dallas-area radio station Wednesday and said that delays in officially naming assistant coaches does not reflect any uncertainty about the future of Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett.

On the unscheduled call to FM 105.3 The Fan, the Cowboys’ owner and general manager stressed there were valid reasons for the delays in the expected naming of Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator and Jon Kitna as quarterbacks coach.

“Within the staff we’ve made several commitments. But the reason that it’s not being talked about is not that Jason is on shaky ground,” Jones said. “It’s just that we’re putting together ideas and didn’t want to necessarily make that a featured topic around the Super Bowl.

“Everything is as it should be.”

Jones’ surprise call to the “Ben and Skin” show had particular praise for Moore.

“The facts are, we think a lot of Kellen. ... The facts are, he’s really going to contribute his fresh ideas,” Jones said on the show.

“I want their ideas,” he added about the new coaches. “I want their preference, I want them to lay in front of a train to get it implemented into what we’re doing offensively.

“I’ll assure you it’ll be a collaborative effort and that’s how we’re going to handle it.”

Speculation has been that Garrett will have offensive play-calling duties returned to his umbrella, particularly due to Moore’s lack of experience.

“Jason’s going to be making an announcement here real quickly, but make no mistake about it, he’s going to be a key guy in what play is run on that football field,” Jones said. “By key, probably have the ultimate responsibility.”

