Cowboys' Jones not planning coaching changes

Head coach Jason Garrett and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan are likely to finish the 2018 season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Owner Jerry Jones, while confessing he was befuddled by Monday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans coming out of a bye week, said he was disappointed his team looked tired and failed to deliver in the second half. But Jones also indicated he is standing by Garrett and Linehan, whose stagnant offense has been the subject of heavy criticism from the fan base.

“I very candidly didn’t see this coming,” Jones said Monday night. “I thought we would be sitting here with a positive result. This is a surprise to me and is a setback. Now when you’re halfway through the season, losing a ballgame in the NFL, if that causes you to be deterred or to not think that there’s a future ahead of you, then you’ve picked the wrong world to operate in. That’s not the life we’ve chosen.”

The schedule doesn’t let up for the Cowboys, who visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday before a Week 11 game at Atlanta to face the high-scoring Falcons.

At 3-5, the Cowboys are only two games out of first place in the NFC East with eight games to play. But the offense is 27th in total offense and managed only 297 yards Monday.

“I think we realize we have eight games to go, we’ve got a long way to go in this season,” Jones said. “We want to play better than we played (Monday), so I certainly think each individual and coach and front-office person is going to have to do better, including me.”

