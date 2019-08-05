Jerry Jones: Amari, Zeke and Dak contracts 'will happen'

FILE PHOTO: Aug 1, 2019; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws the ball during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn at River Ridge. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking after a Dallas Cowboys intersquad scrimmage Sunday, owner Jerry Jones said new contracts for quarterback Dak Prescott, running Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Amari Cooper will get done.

“Just know that like so many things, it’ll happen. It’ll happen,” Jones said. “There literally is no concern on my part at all about any time frame. That’ll happen. The results are too good for them and too good for the Cowboys. Think about it now. The results are too good for them and too good for the Cowboys. That always happens when it’s that good for both of us.”

Dallas has talked with Prescott and Elliott about new deals, while Cooper is waiting for Julio Jones to sign a new contract before he enters discussions.

Elliott is currently a holdout and working out on his own in Mexico.

In total, Jones said there are seven-to-eight players the Cowboys are currently negotiating with or expecting to negotiate with in the near future.

—Field Level Media