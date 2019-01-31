Report: Cowboys owner Jones won't extend Garrett

A day after Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones backed head coach Jason Garrett, ESPN reports Jones is not expected to extend Garrett’s contract as he enters the final year of his deal.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 27, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys reacts against the AFC in the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Jones called into 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Wednesday and said that delays in officially naming assistant coaches does not reflect any uncertainty about the future of Garrett, who has been the team’s head coach since midway through 2010 and is entering the final year of his contract.

ESPN’s report suggests 2019 will become a prove-it year for Garrett, who helped the team to a division title and a wild-card playoff victory this season.

On Wednesday’s unscheduled call, Jones stressed there were valid reasons for the delays in the expected naming of Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator and Jon Kitna as quarterbacks coach.

“Within the staff we’ve made several commitments. But the reason that it’s not being talked about is not that Jason is on shaky ground,” Jones said. “It’s just that we’re putting together ideas and didn’t want to necessarily make that a featured topic around the Super Bowl.

“Everything is as it should be.”

The official announcement of those hirings came Thursday. Various reports have indicated Moore will call plays, after many speculated that Garrett would be more involved following the firing of previous coordinator Scott Linehan.

Jones had particular praise on Wednesday for the 29-year-old Moore.

“The facts are, we think a lot of Kellen. ... The facts are, he’s really going to contribute his fresh ideas,” Jones said on the show.

“I want their ideas,” he added about the new coaches. “I want their preference, I want them to lay in front of a train to get it implemented into what we’re doing offensively.

“I’ll assure you it’ll be a collaborative effort and that’s how we’re going to handle it.”

Garrett has gone 77-59 as the Cowboys head coach, reaching the playoffs for the third time this year in his eighth full season at the helm. No other Dallas coach has lasted more than five seasons since Jones bought the team in 1989.

