Cowboys' Jones touts progress in talks with QB Prescott

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remains upbeat about signing quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term deal after the sides exchanged contract proposals.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 24, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) run onto the field before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Prescott said Thursday his representatives countered the original contract offer from the Cowboys.

“We never really know where we are with anybody until we get one done,” Jones said. “But we’re moving along satisfactorily with all of our contract negotiations.’’

Jones told Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin on the Rich Eisen Show in early May that he was confident the deal with Prescott, entering his fourth NFL season, would get done.

“We are sold on Dak,” Jones said. “We do want to have him for the long term. We think he is worthy of investing in for the long term. ...

“When you look at the snaps he has had, the situations he has been in and how he has got here and you see he has performed, we see real upside in Dak. You don’t have it all yet. We love the way he logically progresses through a game. You see when the going gets tough when he’s got to come from behind when he turns it loose a little bit. You see him make those plays. He emboldens me to make a deal with him that puts him here for the long term.”

Dallas is installing a tweaked offensive system after Scott Linehan was replaced as coordinator by Kellen Moore. Prescott said he notices changes that are beyond subtle shifts.

“You’ll definitely notice it because we’re presenting it different,” Prescott said. “I can’t tell you we’re gonna have whole new offensive plays and things like that, but they’ll definitely be presented in different ways. And that’ll be a big help for us.”

The Cowboys selected Prescott, a Mississippi State product, in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has started every game in three seasons, leading the team to 32 wins and two NFC East titles.

Prescott, who turns 26 in July, has completed 66.1 percent of his passes, throwing for 10,876 yards with 67 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

—Field Level Media