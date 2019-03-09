Report: Cowboys keep LB Lee on restructured deal

The Dallas Cowboys will keep linebacker Sean Lee in 2019 after agreeing to a restructured deal on Saturday, NFL Network reported.

Per the report, Lee will make at least $3.5 million, with incentives boosting his possible earnings up to $7 million, which was his original salary for 2019.

Lee, 32, was entering the final year of his contract and set to count $10.1 million against the cap.

He played in just seven games last season while battling hamstring injuries, and he saw his role shrink with the emergence of first-round rookie Leighton Vander Esch. Lee finished with 30 tackles (one for loss), a half-sack and one pass defensed, a year after leading the Cowboys with 101 tackles (13 for loss) despite missing five games to injury.

A second-round pick in 2010, Lee has missed 51 games during his nine-year career, collecting 688 tackles, 26 passes defensed and 13 interceptions in 93 contests for the Cowboys. He earned Pro Bowl nods in 2015 and 2016, along with first-team All-Pro honors in 2016.

—Field Level Media