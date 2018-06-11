Report: Cowboys' Zack Martin to get record six-year extension

All-Pro right guard Zack Martin will receive a six-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys that sets NFL records for annual average and guarantees at his position, according to an NFL Network report.

Jan 3, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) and wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) celebrate the touchdown by Beasley against the Washington Redskins during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said Monday at a rookie luncheon that the deal was imminent.

“It’s awfully close. I hope he’ll be out at (minicamp) tomorrow,” Jones said.

Since left tackle Nate Solder signed with the New England Patriots in free agency averaging $15.5 million per season to become the top-paid blocker in the NFL, 10 offensive linemen make at least $12 million per season. Andrew Norwell, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency after starting his career with the Carolina Panthers, is the second-highest-paid offensive lineman and the highest-paid guard in the NFL at $13.3 million.

Browns guard Kevin Zeitler averages $12 million per season in Cleveland.

Martin, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro in four NFL seasons, has not participated in offseason workouts while a contract with the Cowboys is negotiated.

Dallas made a cost-cutting roster move in parting with popular wide receiver Dez Bryant before the NFL draft, allowing for some funds to be slid to Martin.

The Cowboys boast the highest-paid offensive line in the NFL with center Travis Frederick and left tackle Tyron Smith into their second pro contracts. Dallas drafted Connor Williams in the second round of April’s draft and La’el Collins, undrafted out of LSU, signed a two-year deal worth up to $15.4 million covering the next two seasons.

—Field Level Media