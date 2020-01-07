Cowboys make McCarthy's hiring official

FILE PHOTO: Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy reacts to his teams play against theCincinnati Bengals in their NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Sommers II

The Dallas Cowboys will introduce Mike McCarthy on Wednesday as the ninth head coach in team history.

Reports circulated Monday that McCarthy would take over for Jason Garrett, whose contract was not renewed, but the Cowboys waited until Tuesday to make it official.

His deal reportedly is for five years.

The 56-year-old McCarthy coached the Green Bay Packers from 2006-18 and compiled a 125-77-2 record with nine playoff appearances, including eight straight from 2009-16.

McCarthy interviewed for the Dallas job last weekend. He also met with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers.

With McCarthy unavailable, the Panthers reportedly on Tuesday chose Baylor coach Matt Rhule and the Giants selected Joe Judge, the New England Patriots’ special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach.

McCarthy was fired by the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 2, 2018, after the team dropped to 4-7-1 during his 13th season at the helm in Green Bay. He finished with a 125-77-2 regular-season record while going 10-8 in the postseason, including a victory in Super Bowl XLV in the 2010 season.

