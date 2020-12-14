Stephen Jones: McCarthy will coach Cowboys in 2021

FILE PHOTO: Dec 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks to the official during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Mike McCarthy will return as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed Monday.

“There will be absolutely no change with coach Mike McCarthy,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

The Cowboys (4-9) are two games behind the Washington Football Team in the NFC East with three games to play.

Dallas posted a 30-7 win at Cincinnati on Sunday and hosts San Francisco (5-8) in the upcoming Week 15.

McCarthy, 57, signed a five-year deal to become the franchise’s ninth head coach in January, replacing Jason Garrett. He compiled a 125-77-2 record in 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2006-18), highlighted by a win in Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

“If you look at his track record and pedigree, he’s consistently won year in and year out and we have the utmost confidence that this ship is going to be righted quickly,” Jones said. “And Mike’s going to be the leader of this group and he’s certainly a great head coach. I think we’re going to see that going forward, that he’s a great head coach in this league. He’s accomplished a lot and he’s going to accomplish a lot more before it’s all said and done.”

The Cowboys have experienced a number of significant injuries during a season already complicated by COVID-19 protocols, including the loss of starting quarterback Dak Prescott (fractured ankle) in Week 5.