Ware, Cowboys talk consultant role

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Cowboys DeMarcus Ware arrives for the Inaugural National Football League Honors at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

DeMarcus Ware is ready to come back to the Cowboys, especially if he can work a two-days-a-week schedule in Dallas.

Ware, the all-time leader in sacks in team history, said he is open to becoming a pass-rushing consultant with the Cowboys in a similar part-time role to the job he had with the Denver Broncos in 2018.

Ware and the Cowboys discussed the job last spring but couldn’t come to an agreement.

“We love DeMarcus Ware,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “He’s a special person. He was a special player for this organization for a number of years and everybody loves him. The coaches love him, his former teammates love him, obviously the Jones family loves him. We did talk about it (a consultant-type role) last year. It just has to work for both sides, what he’s looking for, what we’re looking for from a role like that. But suffice it to say he’s always welcome, and if we get to a point where it makes sense for both sides, we’ll definitely bring him back and get him involved. He’s a special guy.”

Ware worked voluntarily with the Cowboys last year, and said he saw benefits for both defensive linemen and offensive linemen.

“If I could come here at least two or three days a week,” Ware told the team’s official website. “Teaching them Wednesdays and Thursdays, teach the pass rushers how to pass rush, stopping the run — but then I always help the offensive line, like (left tackle) Tyron Smith, with their technique.”

The Cowboys brought in defensive end Robert Quinn to pair with Demarcus Lawrence and selected Joe Jackson in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

—Field Level Media