Cowboys wide receiver Williams issues statement after arrest

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams released a statement on Saturday evening giving his account of the events that led to his arrest earlier that day.

Williams was arrested near his home before dawn in Frisco, Texas and charged with public intoxication — a Class C misdemeanor in Texas — after police found his car wrecked at an intersection near the Cowboys’ training complex.

Per a Frisco Police Department press release, around 4:45 a.m., police responded to a crash in the area of Frisco Green Avenue and Lebanon Road where they found a 2017 blue Lamborghini that had struck a light pole.

The driver of the vehicle had fled the scene and could not be found in the area, but police were able to determine the vehicle was registered to Williams. Officers located Williams near his residence riding an electric bicycle in the road, where he was arrested for public intoxication.

Williams’ statement contradicts some elements of the police account.

“I am grateful that no one was injured in the accident. The driver in front of me slammed on his brakes and I turned to the left and hopped the curb to avoid hitting him. I got his insurance information and my neighbor picked me up when my car wouldn’t drive. I live right near where the accident occurred, so my neighbor dropped me off and I called a tow truck and took the scooter from my house to go meet the tow truck driver. The police officer, who I have met in the past in the neighborhood, saw me on the scooter and arrested me without performing any sobriety tests. I have always been an upstanding citizen and handled the situation the best way I know how. I apologize if I should have handled it a little bit differently,” the statement reads.

His lawyer, while praising the police, also disputed that a light pole had been struck in the statement.

“We appreciate the professionalism of all law enforcement involved in handling this situation,” said attorney Chip Lewis. “Contrary to media reports, Terrance did not hit a light pole and there was no light pole even near the vehicle. Secondly, his arrest was wholly unrelated to the traffic accident.

“We are confident that once all the facts are brought to light in court Terrance will be vindicated.”

Williams was released from the Frisco Detention Center on a $369 bond. He was also given a misdemeanor at-large charge for leaving the scene of a crash.

The Cowboys are aware of the arrest.

Williams won’t participate in upcoming workouts with the Cowboys because of a fractured foot, but he is expected to be ready for training camp.

He may need to impress. Despite the release of Dez Bryant, the Cowboys have signed free agent receivers Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson and added Michael Gallup and Cedric Wilson in the recent NFL draft.

Williams has played in every game of his five-year Cowboys career. The third-round pick out of Baylor in the 2013 draft has 20 touchdowns on 230 receptions over 80 games. He was shut out of the end zone last season as the Cowboys’ passing game sputtered under second-year quarterback Dak Prescott.

—Field Level Media