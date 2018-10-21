Bowlen's daughter eyes Broncos ownership one day

Brittany Bowlen, daughter of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, told attendees at a fundraiser Saturday that she indeed has aspirations to one day take over the team her family has run for more than three decades.

“I do have ambitions and goals to one day become the controlling owner of the Denver Broncos, and I’ll keep working toward those goals,” Brittany Bowlen told reporters while co-hosting the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show in Denver to benefit the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. “I’m not there yet, but I really believe I can get there.”

Pat Bowlen relinquished day-to-day control of the club in 2014, acknowledging at the time he had Alzheimer’s disease. A three-person trust headed by team president/CEO Joe Ellis has run the club since. Ellis in July said that Brittany Bowlen, 28, had “expressed an interest” to him in one day becoming controlling owner.

She currently works for consulting firm McKinsey and Company, gathering experience with an eye on taking over the team her family bought in 1984 and has led to seven Super Bowl appearances and three championships. She also was an analyst in the Broncos’ business department in 2015 and worked in the NFL’s junior rotational program in New York.

Bowlen began working full-time at McKinsey and Company in July, after completing an internship there last year. At the time Ellis said, “She’s going to get some incredible business experience there from strategic management through marketing, finance and overall management perspective when they work on case studies and stuff.”

“We’re not anointing anybody (the next owner) or anything like that, but she certainly has expressed an interest and she knows it’s going to take some time for her to get ready,” Ellis continued. “She’s not ready yet. She’s admitted that to us, obviously. We’ll see where it goes, but she has expressed an interest.”

At the time, Ellis said the trust would not rush into any decision about naming an owner.

Back in May, another of Pat Bowlen’s children, Beth Bowlen Wallace, said she was interested in taking over control of the club. At the time, however, the trust issued a statement that Bowlen Wallace “is not capable or qualified at this time” of running the club.

In June of this year, Pat Bowlen’s wife Annabel announced she, too, has Alzheimer’s disease. Brittany Bowlen is one of five children of Pat and Annabel Bowlen. Bowlen Wallace is one of two children Pat Bowlen had with his first wife, Sally Parker.

—Field Level Media