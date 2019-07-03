Bowlen family to receive Hall of Fame memorabilia

The family of late Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen will be given the ring and gold jacket he was scheduled to receive upon induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 3.

FILE PHOTO: Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen speaks about firing his head coach Mike Shanahan at Broncos headquarters in Denver December 31, 2008. Shanahan was fired as the head coach December 30. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Bowlen was elected to the 2019 Hall of Fame class last winter but passed away on June 13 at age 75 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

When deceased people have been enshrined in the Hall of Fame previously, families have not been give the priceless memorabilia, which is the organization’s policy.

Hall of Fame spokesman Pete Fierle told 9News in Denver on Tuesday that Bowlen’s items already were in the works at the time of his death.

“Pat Bowlen is the first individual to pass away between the time he was elected and formally enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,’’ Fierle said in a statement. “The process was underway to create his Hall of Fame Gold Jacket and Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence.”

The Bowlen family intends to display the items in the lobby of the Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center, according to 9News.

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis said he supports the Hall of Fame’s decision in the Bowlen case and added he hopes other families will receive the same consideration.

“It opens the door to making it right for other families, like Junior Seau’s and Kenny Stabler’s,” Davis told ESPN. “There’s no reason I should have my father’s ring and Bruce Allen (son of former coach NFL George Allen) does not have his. As a new member of the NFL owners Hall of Fame Committee, I’ll continue to advocate for the families.”

Seau, Stabler and George Allen all were elected for enshrinement in the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, after their deaths.

—Field Level Media