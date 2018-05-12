Broncos seeking Ware's help to mentor Chubb

First-round draft pick Bradley Chubb could be the next great pass rusher for the Denver Broncos.

May 12, 2018; Englewood, Denver, USA; Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) speaks to the media following rookie minicamp drills at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The team hopes that one of its former stars will serve as Chubb’s mentor.

The Broncos recently reached out to former defensive end/outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware to work as a part-time coach during the offseason, according to a report from KUSA-TV in Denver. If Ware accepts, he would help during organized team activities in the summer and during training camp just before the season starts.

Ware is No. 8 in NFL history with 138.5 sacks. He played the final three of his 12 NFL seasons with the Broncos and served as a positive influence for teammates such as Von Miller, Shane Ray and Shaquil Barrett.

The Broncos selected Chubb with the fifth overall pick this spring. He shined at North Carolina State and was considered to be one of the top defensive players in the draft.

“Chubb’s a big, explosive guy,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said Saturday after the team’s rookies took the field for the first time. “That’s obvious.”

Chubb said his first practice at altitude was “a little tough” but he could turn the factor into a positive during the season. He said he is standing up much more in the Broncos’ defensive scheme than he did in college — rather than being in a three-point stance — which he believes will benefit his game.

“I feel like for a big guy, I still have the ability to move and the ability to drop into space,” Chubb said. “I feel like it’s an advantage for me because when I come off the edge, I can do speed and power because of my size. I can drop into coverage, as well.

“I feel like it allows me to be more versatile and allows me to do more things for this team.”