Elway, Broncos CEO Ellis test positive for COVID-19

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway and team president/CEO Joe Ellis tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday.

Both are away from the facility. The organization and team were notified Tuesday morning.

“Other than mild symptoms, both Joe and John are doing well. They will continue to work from home in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored,” the team said in a statement. “Based on a review of contact tracing data with the league, we are confident these cases originated independently outside team facilities. There were minimal close contacts identified for each (no players or coaches), and those individuals have been notified.

“While our facilities are closed for Election Day, coaches are conducting their game preparations (Tuesday) remotely as a precaution. Our organization will remain in communication with the NFL, making all decisions in consultation with the league and based on guidance from medical experts,” the team said.

There has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in Colorado, which reported 13,799 new infections last week -- the second consecutive week with more than 10,000 cases.

Broncos offensive lineman Graham Glasgow is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and assistant coaches Mike Munchak and Ed Donatell remain away from the team, per protocols. Running backs coach Curtis Modkins is back with the team after being in the protocol. Multiple staff members also have tested positive.

Ellis came down with symptoms Sunday morning and missed the team’s home game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers -- his first game-day absence in Denver in 26 years, 9News reported.

Elway, the Hall of Fame quarterback who brought two Super Bowls to Denver, started feeling unwell Monday morning and was sent home after contacting the team’s medical staff.

The team canceled practice last Friday after Glasgow tested positive.

The Broncos (3-4) are scheduled to play the Falcons (2-6) in Atlanta on Sunday.

