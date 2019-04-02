Broncos CB Harris a no-show at workouts

FILE PHOTO: Jan 27, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; AFC cornerback Chris Harris Jr. of the Denver Broncos (25) prior to the game against the NFC in the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos began their offseason workout program Tuesday without Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

The conditioning program is voluntary, but Harris’ absence is noteworthy because the eight-year veteran has never previously skipped a voluntary workout.

The Broncos exercised their $1 million option on Harris last month and the 29-year-old has one year and $7.8 million remaining on his contract. His no-show most likely indicates he wants to see his contract extended sooner rather than later.

Denver general manager John Elway said at the Scouting Combine that the team would wait until after the draft to consider an extension for Harris.

“That has not been thought about just yet,” Elway told the Denver Post at that time. “We’ll see where things go.”

A four-time Pro Bowl selection and 2016 First Team All-Pro, Harris has appeared in 123 regular-season games (105 starts) since 2011 with 471 tackles, 19 interceptions and four touchdowns. He has also been in nine playoff games, including the Super Bowl 50 victory against Carolina.

Harris tallied 49 tackles, three interceptions, one sack and one TD in 12 games last season. He broke a bone his leg in early December and missed multiple games for the first time in his career.

According to Denver’s 9News.com, Harris’ 2019 salary ranks 29th among NFL cornerbacks. Thirteen corners will make at least $10 million, including former teammate Bradley Roby, now with the Houston Texans, and new teammate Kareem Jackson, who is 31.

