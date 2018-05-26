Report: Broncos turned to NBA's Sam Hinkie for advice

The Denver Broncos met with former NBA general manager Sam Hinkie this offseason as they evaluated their front office processes, according to a report by The Athletic.

Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of the field before the AFC Championship football game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Hinkie, 40, is best known as the architect of “The Process” during his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers, in which the team embraced losing as it acquired young assets and a multitude of lottery picks.

Hinkie was fired in 2016 after three seasons with the team, just as his efforts began to bear fruit. The 76ers, with young stars including Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid leading the way, made the playoffs this season for the first time since 2012.

Known as an analytics guru, Hinkie’s stated focus was on long-term prospects over prolonged marginal success.

The Broncos, according to the report, brought Hinkie in to meet with team president John Elway and other team executives and scouts to help them figure out “how to best use the influx of data they’ve received over the years to benefit them in player evaluation, in-game situations, salary cap and contract decisions, and training and rehab matters.”

Hinkie hasn’t served in any official NBA capacity since being fired in Philadelphia.

—Field Level Media