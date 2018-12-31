Broncos fire coach Joseph after two seasons

The Denver Broncos fired coach Vance Joseph after two seasons on the job.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 30, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph reacts in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos finished the season with a 6-10 record after a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, giving Joseph a record of 11-21, a .344 winning percentage. The Broncos’ last playoff game was their Super Bowl victory with Peyton Manning at quarterback in 2016.

The Broncos hired Joseph in January 2017 to replace Gary Kubiak, who retired.

Under Joseph, the Broncos never could establish a winning pattern. They lost eight straight games in 2017 — which nearly led to his departure — and had a pair of four-game losing streaks this season.

The 2018 Broncos were among the most-penalized teams and lost a number of players to injury throughout the season, including No. 1 wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) and cornerback Chris Harris (broken leg.)

Team president John Elway will be hiring the team’s fourth coach since 2011.

“I spoke with Vance this morning and thanked him for all of his hard work as our head coach. Although we decided to make this change, I believe Vance is a good football coach who has a bright future in this league,” Elway said in a team statement. “Vance made a lot of strides and deserves credit for how hard and competitively the team played this season. There’s always going to be a high standard here. The bottom line is we need to win more football games. We’re excited about the foundation that’s being built and look forward to putting in the work to get the Broncos back on the winning track.”

The Broncos have asked permission to interview New England Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores, 37, during the Patriots’ playoff bye this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Joseph, 46, likely will be looked at as a potential defensive coordinator elsewhere.

