Broncos RB Lindsay (toe) out two to four weeks - report

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay was diagnosed with a toe sprain and will be sidelined two to four weeks, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

Lindsay, who was ruled out for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh, sustained the injury in the Broncos’ 16-14 setback to Tennessee on Monday.

The third-year running back had seven carries for 24 yards and one reception for 11 yards against the Titans. Lindsay, however, didn’t log a single second-half snap.

Melvin Gordon should see an increased workload in place of Lindsay, while Royce Freeman likely will have additional snaps as well.

Lindsay, 26, eclipsed the 1,000-yard plateau in each of his first two seasons and secured a Pro Bowl selection in 2018. He has recorded 423 carries for 2,072 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns while reeling in 71 receptions for 448 yards and a score in 32 career games with the Broncos.

Joining Lindsay as inactive on Sunday for the Broncos were linebackers Mark Barron and Anthony Chickillo, wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, guard Netane Muti and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.

The Steelers’ inactives were guard David DeCastro, quarterback Josh Dobbs, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III, defensive tackle Carlos Davis and tight end Zach Gentry.