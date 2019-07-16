Report: Broncos in stalemate with second-round QB Lock

FILE PHOTO: May 20, 2019; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during organized team activities at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Contract staredown could become stalemate between the Denver Broncos and second-round quarterback Drew Lock.

The Missouri product reportedly insisted through his agent on being paid a “quarterback premium” and getting a higher-value contract than left guard Dalton Risner, who was the 41st pick by Denver, one slot ahead of Lock.

According to 9News.com’s Mike Klis, negotiations stalled and a holdout from one or both second-rounders could be in the offing.

Risner has not signed as his agent resists having a player on the same roster, taken one spot later in the draft, take home more money or a greater guarantees.

Both are due to report Wednesday with the first on-field workout scheduled for Thursday.

The NFL slotting system dictates the outlay of money for all players in any slot in the draft. Based on that system, Risner would get a four-year contract worth $7.1 million, including a signing bonus of $3.214 million.

Lock would get a four-year deal worth $7 million and a $3.119 million bonus.

—Field Level Media