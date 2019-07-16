Report: Broncos in stalemate with second-round QB Lock

A contract staredown could become a stalemate between the Denver Broncos and second-round quarterback Drew Lock.

The Missouri product reportedly insisted through his agent on being paid a “quarterback premium” and getting a higher-value contract than left guard Dalton Risner, who was the 41st pick by Denver, one slot ahead of Lock.

9News.com’s Mike Klis reported Tuesday that negotiations had stalled, and a holdout from one or both second-rounders could be in the offing. Klis added that Lock is pushing for additional guarantees or larger workout bonuses.

Later Tuesday, Risner agreed to terms on his contract, according to The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala, leaving Lock as the only possible holdout.

Both are due to report Wednesday with the first on-field workout scheduled for Thursday.

The NFL slotting system dictates the outlay of money for all players in any slot in the draft. Based on that system, Risner would get a four-year contract worth $7.1 million, including a signing bonus of $3.214 million.

Lock would get a four-year deal worth $7 million and a $3.119 million bonus.

