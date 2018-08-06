Report: Broncos, C Paradis discussing extension

The Denver Broncos have had discussions with representatives for center Matt Paradis about a possible contract extension, according to 9News Denver.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 27, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Bennie Fowler (16) celebrates his touchdown with tight end A.J. Derby (83) and center Matt Paradis (61) in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Paradis’ agent, Brian McLaughlin, told 9News’ Mike Klis the sides have “had conversations,” but declined to offer further details.

A restricted free agent this offseason, Paradis received a second-round tender — worth $2.914 million — from the Broncos and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next spring.

The Broncos have reached long-term extensions with a core restricted free agent before the regular season in each of the last two years: kicker Brandon McManus in 2017 and linebacker Brandon Marshall in 2016.

Paradis, 28, has not missed a snap over the last three seasons despite battling nagging injuries, including issues that required him to have surgery on both hips during the 2017 offseason. He didn’t allow a sack and committed just two penalties in 2017, according to STATS LLC, while being named a Pro Bowl alternate for the second consecutive season.

A sixth-round pick from Boise State in 2014, Paradis spent his rookie season on the practice squad before taking over full-time at center in 2015. He made $615,000 in 2017 on an exclusive-rights free agent deal.

—Field Level Media