Report: Broncos QBs pulled from practice amid COVID-19 concerns

Three Denver Broncos quarterbacks -- Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles -- were pulled off the field moments before the start of Saturday’s practice because of COVID-19 concerns, according to a report from KUSA-TV in Denver.

The move came as part of contact tracing procedures after Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for the virus earlier in the week. Lock, Rypien and Bortles have been taking additional tests since Thursday and have tested negative since then, the network reported.

The Broncos (4-6) are scheduled to host the New Orleans Saints (8-2) on Sunday afternoon. No changes to the game’s status have been announced.

Lock has started eight games this season, completing 55.6 percent of his passes for 1,767 yards with seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Driskel and Rypien made one start each.

Bortles is on the Broncos’ practice squad. He has thrown for 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions in six NFL seasons.

