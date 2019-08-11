Broncos RB Riddick injured, out six to eight weeks

FILE PHOTO: Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick tries to get past Atlanta Falcons linebacker Paul Worrilow during their NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Denver Broncos running back Theo Riddick will be out six to eight weeks with a slight shoulder fracture, according to a report Sunday.

Mike Kils of 9News in Denver said Riddick sustained the injury Thursday night in the Broncos’ preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. He said surgery won’t be required.

Starting fullback Andy Janovich also is expected to miss six to eight weeks after suffering a partially torn pec muscle Thursday in Seattle.

Both players likely will be on the inactive list for at least the first two games of the regular season: Sept. 8 at Oakland and Sept. 15 against Chicago.

The Broncos signed Riddick to a one-year deal for $2.5 million, with $1 million guaranteed, just a week ago after the Detroit Lions released him.

The 28-year-old Riddick, a sixth-round draft choice out of Notre Dame in 2013, had spent his entire six-year career with the Lions, utilized as a third-down back after beginning his career on special teams. In 84 career games, Riddick has rushed 288 times for 1,023 yards, with 285 catches for 2,238 yards. He has scored 19 touchdowns.