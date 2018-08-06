FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018 / 4:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lions defensive end Ansah comes off PUP list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Detroit Lions have taken defensive end Ezekiel Ansah off the active/physically unable to perform list, the team announced Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 24, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The team never announced why Ansah, 29, was placed on the PUP list. He had a variety of leg injuries the past two seasons, and the Detroit Free Press reported in March that Ansah had a clean-out procedure on his knee after the 2017 season. He participated on a limited basis during offseason practices.

Ansah last played a full 16-game season in 2015, when he finished third in the league with 14.5 sacks.

He will play this season under the franchise tag and earn $17.143 million.

— Field Level Media

