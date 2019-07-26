Reports: Lions sign DT Daniels

Former division rival defensive lineman Mike Daniels is joining the Detroit Lions.

Per multiple reports, Daniels could make up to $9.1 million on a one-year deal, which trumped interested from the Denver Broncos, among other suitors.

Daniels and the Lions put the finishing touches on a contractual agreement on Friday. An official announcement was expected from the team after a physical.

Daniels, 30, spent seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers, posting 29 sacks in seven seasons.

He was released by the Packers earlier this week as the team reported to training camp. The Packers decided to cut Daniels, who missed four games with a foot injury last season, in part because of his $10.7 million salary cap number for 2019.

—Field Level Media