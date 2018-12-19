Report: Lions placing RB Johnson on IR

Nov 18, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) runs the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit running back Kerryon Johnson’s season is over, with ESPN reporting Wednesday that the Lions will place the promising rookie on injured reserve.

Johnson has not played since spraining his left knee in the Lions’ 20-19 victory against Carolina on Nov. 18. The decision to place him on IR comes with the Lions being officially out of the playoff race.

A second-round pick in 2018 out of Auburn, Johnson rushed 118 times for 641 yards (5.4-yard average) and three touchdowns and caught 32 passes for 213 yards and one score in 10 games with seven starts.

Johnson’s 101-yard effort in a Week 3 upset against New England was Detroit’s first 100-yard rushing performance since Reggie Bush in 2013. In Week 7, Johnson rushed for a season-high 158 yards in a victory at Miami.

