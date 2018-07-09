Ex-Lions tight end Pettigrew arrested, charged with punching cop

Former first-round pick and ex-Detroit Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew reportedly was arrested early Monday morning in Pittsburgh, with police alleging he punched a police office three times in the chest.

Detroit Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew (C) completes a pass for a touch down past Indianapolis Colts Moise (R) Fokou during the first half of their NFL football game in Detroit, Michigan December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the 33-year-old Pettigrew was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and theft of services and public drunkenness.

Pettigrew, who last played in the NFL in 2015, was booked after an alleged dispute with a limousine driver upon being dropped off at approximately 3 a.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh. After he reportedly refused to pay a $97 fare, the driver called police from the hotel lobby. Pettigrew apparently did not identify himself to authorities when asked, finally acquiescing after being threatened with a Taser.

Pettigrew was transported to the Allegheny County Jail, per the report.

The former Oklahoma State tight end was picked in the first round (No. 20 overall) in the 2009 NFL Draft. Pettigrew played seven seasons with Detroit, catching 301 passes for 2,965 yards and 17 touchdowns in 93 games (85 starts). He never officially declared his NFL retirement, but he has not played since sustaining a torn ACL injury during his final season.

—Field Level Media