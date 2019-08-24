Lions' Davis, Ragnow avoid season-ending injuries

Aug 8, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) talks on the sidelines during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions survived a pair of scares from Friday night, as head coach Matt Patricia said Saturday that linebacker Jarrad Davis and center Frank Ragnow avoided season-ending injuries.

Speaking on a conference call with reporters, Patricia declined to put a timetable on either player’s return but said injured reserve — even with a designation to return — won’t be needed for either.

“They’ll be healing day by day,” Patricia said. “We’re still evaluating where they’ll be at.”

NFL Network reported Saturday that Davis was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, which will likely keep him out early in the season but not long-term. Earlier Saturday, NFL Network reported Ragnow sustained a minor right ankle sprain.

More serious injuries were feared for both players after they were helped off during Friday night’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Davis was tripped up by a teammate on the second play from scrimmage and helped off the field before heading to the locker room on a cart. Ragnow’s leg was rolled over by a Bills player, and he subsequently was assisted from the field.

Davis, 23, was the Lions’ first-round pick in 2017, No. 21 overall. He has started 30 games through two seasons, collecting 196 tackles (14 for loss), eight sacks, 14 quarterback hits, eight pass breakups and an interception.

Ragnow, 23, was the Lions’ first-round pick last year. He started all 16 games as a rookie at left guard but is moving to center this season.

—Field Level Media