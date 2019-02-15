Lions release former Pro Bowl S Quin

The Detroit Lions announced the release of former Pro Bowl safety and ironman Glover Quin on Friday, ending his six-year tenure with the team.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 24, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions free safety Glover Quin (27) scores a touchdown after intercepting the ball during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Quin, who turned 33 in January, had one year left on a two-year, $13 million extension and was set to count $7.9 million against the cap in 2019. The Lions will save about $6.2 million against the cap with his release, which leaves a dead-money charge of $1.7 million.

“We thank Glover for his countless contributions to the Detroit Lions during his six seasons with our team,” general manager Bob Quinn said in a statement. “Since joining the organization in 2013, Glover exemplified everything it means to be a true professional in this league — as both a competitor on the field and a leading voice in the community. Coach Patricia and I have the utmost respect for him as a man and player, and we wish him nothing but the very best in the future.”

Quin joined the Lions on a five-year free agent deal in 2013 after spending his first four seasons with the Houston Texans. He led the NFL with a career-high seven interceptions in 2014, earning his only career Pro Bowl nod. In six seasons in Detroit, he totaled 19 interceptions and 37 passes defensed while starting all 96 games.

In his 10-year career, Quin has missed just one game, which came late in his rookie season in 2009. He has started all 148 games since, the third-longest active streak in the NFL behind Philip Rivers (208) and Brandon Carr (176). He has 24 interceptions and 84 pass breakups in his career.

The Lions also announced the releases of wide receiver Bruce Ellington and linebacker Nicholas Grigsby.

Ellington, 27, joined the Lions in early November after being released from the Texans’ injured reserve list. He had 23 catches for 132 yards in four games (two starts) for Detroit, giving him 31 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown in seven games (three starts) on the season.

A former fourth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, Ellington has 79 catches for 769 yards and five touchdowns through 44 games (nine starts).

Grigsby, 26, joined the Lions’ practice squad in mid-November and was promoted just after Thanksgiving, playing 31 special-teams snaps in three games with Detroit. He spent nine games earlier in 2018 with the New England Patriots, playing 28 snaps on defense and 163 on special teams while recording 10 tackles.

—Field Level Media