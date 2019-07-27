Lions release RB Riddick after six seasons

FILE PHOTO: Nov 22, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) dives toward the endzone against Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions released veteran running back Theo Riddick on Saturday, shedding his $3.2 million salary.

The move helps Detroit afford the signing of former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels, who officially signed for one year and $9.1 million on Saturday.

“I’m not going to really get into the details of (why we released Riddick) more than just for us and the team and where we’re going right now and kind of some of the things we see and the depth that we have at certain position, I would say obviously bringing in Mike we needed to find a spot,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said, per the Detroit Free Press.

“For us, Theo obviously is a great professional, he’s a great player, he did a lot of great things for us through the course of the years and we have all the respect in the world for everything that he’s done. But in any of those situations we’re going to try to do what’s best for the team.”

The Lions, who return 2018 leading rusher Kerryon Johnson, also added C.J. Anderson in free agency and rookie Ty Johnson in the draft to the backfield in the offseason.

Riddick, 28, has been utilized as a third-down back in Detroit after beginning his career on special teams.

A sixth-round draft choice out of Notre Dame in 2013, Riddick has spent his entire six-year career with the Lions.

In 84 career games, Riddick has tallied 288 rushing attempts for 1,023 yards, catching 285 passes for 2,238 yards. He has scored 19 touchdowns.

—Field Level Media