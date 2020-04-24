2020 NFL Draft: Best available entering Day two

Running backs went nearly untouched during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but the position figures to be a popular one when the draft resumes on Friday night.

The NFL logo is pictured at an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The top 20 available prospects entering Round 2, per Field Level Media’s pre-draft rankings.

Player, Position, School, (Pre-draft ranking)

—D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia (18): Instinctive, physical runner with burst and bounce, as well as soft, reliable hands. Next in long line of star Georgia RBs.

—Laviska Shenault, Jr., WR, Colorado (19): Physical mismatch whose size, speed, power and experience playing multiple positions make him one of draft’s wildcards.

—Grant Delpit, S, LSU (21): Reigning Thorpe Award winner has all the traits scouts want at safety, including smarts, grit and leadership.

—Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin (22): Only 2nd RB to ever eclipse 2,000 rushing yards twice (Iowa State’s Troy Davis). Stunned with 4.39 in 40 at Combine.

—A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa (23): Combine proved he’s a better football player than athlete. Terrorized Big Ten with combined 22 sacks, 8 FF in 2018-19.

—Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama (26): Long-armed, highly athletic press corner carries on the Alabama tradition of top-rated DBs. Brother of Bills WR.

—Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn (27): Native Nigerian didn’t begin playing football until high school. Prototypically built with elite athleticism screams upside.

—Ashtyn Davis, S California (30): Nationally underrated former walk-on whose instincts, physicality and grit bely his All-American track background.

—Jacob Eason, QB Washington (31): Rocket-armed, pocket-passer whose rare traits (and sporadic accuracy) have earned Joe Flacco, Josh Allen comparisons.

—Matt Hennessy, C, Temple (32): Light-footed interior lineman with elite quickness and agility to project as an immediate starter for zone-blocking team.

—Ezra Cleveland, OG, Boise State (33): Early entry but three-yr starting LT wowed with athleticism at Combine. Below-average arms (33 3/8) could push him inside.

—Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama (34): Much more of the long-armed, powerful run-stuffer than his 8.5 sacks in 2017 suggest. Only 2 combined sacks since.

—J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State (36): Sherman tank of a RB with terrific burst, bounce and leg drive. Eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards all three years at OSU.

—Josh Jones, OT, Houston (37): 4-year starting LT with size, power to play either side. Still a work in progress fundamentally after 5 OL coaches at HOU.

—Zack Baun, OLB, Wisconsin (39): Former HS QB terrorized them in breakout 2019 season, jumping from 2.5 sacks to 12.5. Agile, explosive and ascending.

—Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU (40): Penetrating three-technique DT with impressive burst and latral agility to split gaps. Missed 2018 w/ torn Achilles.

—Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State (41): Quick-twitch, long-armed edge rusher with inspirational backstory. Needs to get stronger but offers exciting upside.

—Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri (42): Texas-transfer. Strong, active hands to grip, slip blockers, ‘rassle ballcarriers to ground. Better reacting than disrupting.

—Lucas Niang, OT, TCU (43): Long-armed & athletic RT who entered 2019 among top-rated seniors, overall. Just 7 games in 2019 due to hip surgery.

—Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah (44): Supremely confident cover corner with sticky hands, loose hips and sweet feet. 21 PBUs, 6 INTs, 2 TDs in 2018-19.

—Field Level Media