Reports: Pats end Etling experiment, cut former QB

FILE PHOTO: Jul 25, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Danny Etling walks back to the sidelines during the 2019 season opening Training Camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Wolfstein-USA TODAY Sports

New England reportedly released Danny Etling on Tuesday, ending the Patriots’ attempt to convert the second-year quarterback into a wide receiver.

The Patriots selected Etling in the seventh round of the 2018 draft and he spent last season on the practice squad for the Super Bowl LIII champions.

Multiple outlets said the 25-year-old was waived to clear space for tight end Eric Saubert, acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday.

Etling’s experimental shift to wide receiver and special-teams duties had been one of the most closely watched storylines for the team in training camp.

The notable comparisons were to New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and to the Patriots’ own Julian Edelman, the Super Bowl MVP receiver who played quarterback in college.

Hill rushed 37 times for 196 yards and two touchdowns, caught three passes and returned 14 kicks for 348 yards with the Saints last season.

Etling had been bumped from New England’s QB depth chart following the selection of Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Stidham is listed third behind superstar Tom Brady and veteran backup Brian Hoyer.

