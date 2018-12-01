Ex-NFL player Fairley charged with menacing

FILE PHOTO: Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Fairley (C) celebrates with teammates after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder during the second half of their season home opener NFL football game in Detroit, Michigan September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Former NFL defensive tackle Nick Fairley was arrested in Mobile, Alabama, on Friday and charged with two counts of menacing.

Police told Fox 10 in Mobile that Fairley allegedly threatened someone with a gun. No motive for Fairley’s actions was given, and no injuries were reported.

Fairley posted bail about an hour after being booked into jail on Friday.

A first-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2011, Fairley hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 with the New Orleans Saints. He missed the 2017 season due to a heart condition and was released in February.

