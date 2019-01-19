NFL fines Colts DL Autry, Rams CB Peters

Jan 12, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Denico Autry (96) after losing his shoe second quarterd in an AFC Divisional playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has fined Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Denico Autry and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters for separate incidents in last weekend’s divisional playoffs, NFL Network reported Saturday.

Autry was fined $13,369 for his hip-swiveling celebratory dance after sacking Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter of the Colts’ 31-13 loss, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Autry, whose performed his celebration directly in front of an official, was also penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Peters was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness during the Rams’ 30-22 win against the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Peters drew a 15-yard flag after shoving receiver Amari Cooper out of bounds after a fourth-down run by Ezekiel Elliott.

