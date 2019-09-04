Cowboys still the league's most valuable team: Forbes

FILE PHOTO: Aug 24, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Houston Texans fan holds up a flag before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable National Football League team for a 13th consecutive year, valued at nearly twice the league average, according to the annual list published by business magazine Forbes on Wednesday.

The Cowboys, who last season reached the playoffs for the 10th time since their most recent Super Bowl triumph in 1995, are worth $5.5 billion, up 10% from last year, Forbes said in a statement.

According to Forbes, the Cowboys lead all U.S. sports teams with $950 million in revenues and rank first in the NFL when it comes to earnings from suites, club seats, sponsorships and non-NFL stadium events.

The reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots ($4.1 billion), New York Giants ($3.9 billion), Los Angeles Rams ($3.8 billion) and San Francisco 49ers ($3.5 billion) rounded out the top five.

Forbes calculated the average value of the NFL’s 32 teams rose 11% to $2.86 billion, an increase the business magazine attributed to relaxed ownership and debt rules, combined with the expectation of more lucrative media deals.